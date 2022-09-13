What SEC's Final Exec Comp Disclosure Rule Means For Cos.

By Brian Soares and Celia Soehner (September 13, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted new Item 402(v) of Regulation S-K on Aug. 25, which requires companies to provide a table disclosing specified executive compensation and financial performance measures for their five most recently completed fiscal years. Companies must begin to comply with the new disclosure requirements in applicable proxy and information statements[1] for fiscal years ending on or after Dec. 16. Therefore, calendar year-end companies will need to address Item 402(v) in their 2023 proxy statements. Companies also will be required to provide a list of three to seven financial performance measures that they determine are their most...

