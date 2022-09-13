Twitter Security Gaps Lingered For Years, Whistleblower Says

By James Arkin (September 13, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A former top security executive at Twitter who filed a whistleblower complaint over the company's data practices told senators on Tuesday that the social media giant has substandard data privacy and security measures that left users' data and national security vulnerable to malicious actions. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, who was hired by Twitter Inc. in 2020 to lead the company's security efforts and filed a whistleblower complaint earlier this year, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that the company had significant issues with its collection and use of sensitive user data. He said in his written testimony that when he joined the...

