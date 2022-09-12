Shumaker Taps 2 Fla. Attys To Lead New Public Sector Group

By Madison Arnold (September 12, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP has formally created a public sector practice and chose two of its own in Florida to lead it as a response to the growth and development of the Tampa Bay and Sarasota regions. While the firm has always had attorneys working in the public sector area, Shumaker Loop announced Monday the formation of a dedicated group and chose partner Andy Mayts as chair in Tampa and Patrick Duggan as co-chair in Sarasota. "We have the technical expertise to represent both governmental entities and serve any of their legal needs, and the technical expertise to represent clients...

