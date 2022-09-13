ITC Judge Says Peloton, Lululemon, Others Infringe Dish Tech

By Jasmin Jackson (September 12, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has found workout technology imported by fitness companies like Peloton, iFit and Lululemon's subsidiary Mirror infringe patents held by Dish Network on content streaming systems. Chief Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney said in a notice of initial determination Friday that the workout devices imported by Icon Health & Fitness subsidiary iFit Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc. and Lululemon Athletica's smart fitness unit Mirror violate four patents asserted by Dish Technologies LLC on a method for content streaming. The brief one-page filing did not disclose Judge Cheney's reasoning for the decision, and the initial final determination that...

