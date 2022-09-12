Lewis Brisbois Adds Toxic Tort Pros To Philly Office

By Donald Morrison (September 12, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has expanded its Philadelphia office with the addition of two partners in its toxic tort and environmental litigation practices. Stephen Capriotti Jr. and Liza Stagliano joined the firm's class action and mass tort, life sciences and products liability practices with extensive experience representing claims involving exposures to asbestos, benzene, diacetyl, and other chemical products in both state and federal court, the firm announced Monday. "We are thrilled to welcome Steve and Liza to our Philadelphia office," Philadelphia managing partner and national co-chair of Lewis Brisbois' life sciences practice John T. Salvucci said in a statement....

