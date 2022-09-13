P3 Health's GC Can't Escape SPAC Deal Suit In Del.

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 12, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The general counsel and chief legal officer of a population health management company that went public in 2021 through a reverse merger must face allegations she breached her fiduciary duties in the process by withholding information from a minority shareholder, a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor ruled on Monday. As the chief legal officer of P3 Health Group Holdings LLC, it is reasonable to infer that Jessica Puathasnanon served as an "acting manager" at the Delaware-incorporated company, making her subject to personal jurisdiction under Delaware law, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said in a written opinion issued Monday. Puathasnanon had moved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS