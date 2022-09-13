Seattle Orchestra Drops 9th Circ. COVID Insurance Appeal

By Riley Murdock (September 13, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT) -- The Seattle Symphony Orchestra agreed to drop its COVID-19 insurance fight with Hartford Fire Insurance Co. at the Ninth Circuit, ending its bid to have the insurer cover millions in pandemic-related losses. The symphony and the insurer filed a joint motion to dismiss the case with prejudice Monday, agreeing to have each party pay its own costs associated with the suit. No further details on the agreement were available. Representatives for the orchestra and Hartford did not immediately respond to requests for comment. "Appellant has chosen not to pursue the appeal further and appellee has no objection to the dismissal of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS