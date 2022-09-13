Anheuser-Busch Rival Fights Definition Of 'Beer' In TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (September 13, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Alcoholic beverages giant Constellation Brands Inc. has urged a New York federal judge not to find it liable in Anheuser-Busch's trademark infringement suit over Constellation's Corona hard seltzer brand, arguing that the drink falls within "beer" products that are permitted by a sublicensing agreement between the companies. Constellation unit Crown Imports LLC said in a motion Friday that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA shouldn't be awarded partial summary judgment on liability in the trademark suit, which alleges Constellation's Corona-branded hard seltzer infringes a sublicensing agreement between the companies that grants Constellation rights to the Corona brand name. According to Constellation, the disputed hard...

