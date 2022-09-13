CORRECTION: Constellation Fights Definition Of 'Beer' In TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (September 13, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Alcoholic beverages giant Constellation Brands Inc. has urged a New York federal judge not to find it liable in a trademark infringement suit lodged against it by a unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA over Constellation's Corona hard seltzer brand, arguing that the drink falls within "beer" products that are permitted by a sublicensing agreement between the companies....

