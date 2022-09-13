End Of US Open Moots Bid To Block Use Of Patented Tech

By Elliot Weld (September 12, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge denied a motion to block a U.S. Tennis Association supplier from using technology at the center of a patent dispute over "let sensors," which detect when a serve grazes the net, citing the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Open on Sunday. In a text-only order filed Sunday, U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie wrote that plaintiff Group One LTD's bid for a temporary restraining order was moot due to the tennis tournament ending that day. However, the court scheduled a status conference in the case for Wednesday, Sept. 14, "because the court nevertheless believes there are outstanding...

