Albright Rips Apple's 'Unreliable Evidence' In Transfer Bid

By Ryan Davis (September 12, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright said Friday that Apple has provided "such unreliable evidence" in its bid to transfer a patent case against it that he cannot make a decision, and noted that other litigants have "repeatedly frustrated" him in similar ways. The judge, who hears a large portion of all U.S. patent cases, delayed ruling on Apple's motion to transfer XR Communications' suit over a Wi-Fi patent to the Northern District of California. He ordered additional discovery due to what he said was a long list of problems with the declaration the technology giant submitted to support its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS