LA Pot Cos. Say Attorney Helped Hijack Their Businesses

By Jonathan Capriel (September 13, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis attorney and his business partners helped people obtain social equity licenses in Los Angeles only to trick them into handing over their cannabis businesses and "every penny" of profit generated, according to state court lawsuits accusing the defendants of targeting low-income residents with no legal education. In two separate but similar lawsuits, Thomas Anderson and Brandon Shubunka claim that representatives from Thrive Social Equity Manager contacted them promising to help them obtain "extraordinary wealth" in the state's commercial cannabis industry. Ultimately, Thrive bilked them out of all promised payments and conned them into signing over a majority share...

