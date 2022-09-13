Split 7th Circ. Vacates HOA Presidents' Win In Race Bias Suit

By Celeste Bott (September 13, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A split panel of the Seventh Circuit on Monday revived a Black couple's Fair Housing Act and discrimination claims against two presidents of their homeowners' association, concluding that repeated racial harassment they endured undermined their ability to "enjoy the basic living conditions one expects when they purchase a home." In an opinion written for the majority by U.S. Circuit Judge Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, the court held that Tonca and Terence Watters can pursue their two claims of race discrimination — one under the FHA, and one under federal law guaranteeing equal property rights to all citizens — against the former and current...

