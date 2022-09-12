Ill. Supreme Court's Chief Justice To Retire This Fall

By Celeste Bott (September 12, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke announced Monday that she is ending her 16-year tenure on the Prairie State's highest court, saying she plans to retire from the bench on Nov. 30. The chief justice, 78, said in a letter released by the court Monday that the decision to end her judicial career was difficult, but that it was "time to pass the gavel to a successor." That successor, First District Appellate Justice Joy Cunningham, has already been appointed to fill Justice Burke's seat effective Dec. 1, when Justice Cunningham will become the second Black woman to serve on the...

