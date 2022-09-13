10th Circ. Reboots Chinese Investors' Suit Over EB-5 Deal

By Nate Beck (September 12, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday revived a challenge from a pair of Chinese investment groups who argued the Colorado Regional Center owes them millions for an investment in a condo project they made through the EB-5 visa program. The court found in an opinion that one investor group that's part of the case, led by plaintiff Dianwen Cui, can file a fourth amended complaint to claim the Colorado Regional Center and related entities breached a contract by leaving the investors with 19 "impossible to sell condos" after they put money into an $82.5 million condo project in Vail, Colorado. It also...

