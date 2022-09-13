Baltimore McDonald's Settles Muslim Manager's Bias Claims

By Jessica Mach (September 13, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A company that operates multiple McDonald's restaurants in Baltimore Washington International Airport has reached a settlement with a former manager, who accused the company of harassing her because she is Muslim as well as denying her a clean space to take short prayer breaks. Susdewitt Management LLC and Diamond Powell have 60 days to ask to reopen the case if the settlement isn't fulfilled, U.S. District Judge Julie R. Rubin wrote in an order on Monday. Neither the company nor Powell responded to requests for comment or the settlement terms. Powell filed her lawsuit in federal court in Maryland in 2020,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS