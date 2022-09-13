Interior Dept. Proposes Revamping Offshore Safety Regs

By Keith Goldberg (September 13, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has proposed revising a Trump-era offshore drilling safety rule that rolled back requirements enacted by the Obama administration in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. The proposed rule, released by the department's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement on Monday, revises items amended or rescinded in the 2019 well control rule. The rule regulates offshore well construction and operation, focusing on blowout preventer requirements, well design, well control casing, cementing, real-time monitoring and subsea containment. "The Biden-Harris administration is committed to the highest standards of worker safety and environmental protections," U.S. Secretary of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS