Williams Mullen Adds 2 Partners In Northern Virginia Office

By Emma Cueto (September 13, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Williams Mullen has added two partners to its northern Virginia office: a corporate partner and a partner returning to Williams Mullen after working 10 years at other firms and will chair its antitrust practice, the firm said Monday. James M. Burns, whose practice focuses on antitrust litigation and compliance, joined the firm's Tysons, Virginia, office from Dykema Gossett PLLC. Cari Lyn B. Pierce, who focuses on corporate transactions and the creation of new businesses, joined from northern Virginia firm Surovell Isaacs & Levy PLC. Burns previously was a partner at Williams Mullen in its Washington, D.C., office from 2007 to 2012. In...

