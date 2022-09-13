VMware Inks $8M Deal To End SEC Claim It Misled Investors

By Hannah Albarazi (September 12, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Cloud computing firm VMware Inc. agreed to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $8 million Monday to end the agency's allegations that the company misled investors by concealing its slowing sales performance in regulatory filings and earnings calls. In an order Monday, the SEC held that VMware obscured its financial results from investors in violation of the Securities Act of 1933's anti-fraud provisions and said the company had "shifted tens of millions of dollars in revenue into future quarters." VMware, which neither admitted nor denied the SEC's findings, agreed to abide by a cease-and-desist order issued by the SEC and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS