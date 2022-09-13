CBD Co. Can't Slip Co-Founder's Suit Over $5M Tax Bill

By Anna Scott Farrell (September 13, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge denied a CBD company's bid to dismiss a suit by its co-founder, saying his argument that the company should pay his $5 million tax bill for company stock has legs. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon on Monday rejected CV Sciences Inc.'s bid to toss the lawsuit, saying the California-based company wrongly claimed that state law prevented co-founder Michael Mona Jr. from complaining that the company failed to pay taxes on his company stock package. Judge Gordon said the California civil procedural code would bar Mona from bringing his claim two years after a similar employment matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS