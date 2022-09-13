Court Approves $5.5M Fee Award For Palantir Tech Settlement

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 13, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Palantir Technologies Inc. shareholder who alleged that its founders created a special class of stock to secure permanent company control won court approval Tuesday of a settlement that will implement corporate reforms, award him $5,000 and net $5.5 million for attorney fees and expenses. At a hearing Tuesday, Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said the class action was novel, complex and "required a particularly entrepreneurial and risk-taking attitude on the part of the plaintiffs" that resulted in "significant" results for Palantir's common stockholders. "This is the kind of action that gives me faith in the system that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS