SEC Claims Investment Adviser Stole From MLB Client

By Elliot Weld (September 13, 2022, 11:46 AM EDT) -- A California investment adviser was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of using funds from a client who plays Major League Baseball to pay for personal expenses through a credit card in the name of the adviser's deceased mother. Marc J. Frankel, 61, of Tarzana was charged Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California with two claims of fraud by an investment adviser in violation of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Frankel is the owner of MJF Advisors, a firm based in Encino. According to the SEC complaint, beginning in December 2017, Frankel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS