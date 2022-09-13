BMW Dealer Sues Marsh McLennan Unit Over $4M Settlement

By Mike Curley (September 13, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina BMW dealership and its insurers are suing a Marsh McLennan-affiliated claims manager, saying that the manager's failure to respond to a car accident injury suit cost it the chance to contest liability, resulting in a $4 million settlement. In a complaint filed Monday, Charleston Automotive Co., which operates Rick Hendrick BMW Charleston, said a Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. employee never assigned an attorney to the case, resulting in a default judgment, while a timely response to the case could have seen the dealership indemnified by the BMW units that made the vehicle involved in the accident....

