Korean Co. Can't Be First To Invent CRISPR, PTAB Told

By Britain Eakin (September 12, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board is again considering who was first to invent the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology, this time hearing arguments Monday from Korean biotechnology company ToolGen Inc. that it was first to use the technology in plants and animals. The interference proceedings mark the latest chapter of determining who was first to get CRISPR-Cas9 to work, with ToolGen arguing that it beat the Broad Institute and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, along with the University of California and the University of Vienna, in reducing the invention to practice. The hearings came after the board decided in February that Broad...

