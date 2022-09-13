Austin, Texas, Faces Doubtful 5th Circ. In Billboard Fight

By Tiffany Hu (September 12, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Monday appeared unmoved by claims from the city of Austin that billboard operators waived their ability to argue that a city ordinance limiting the use of digital billboards does not support a compelling governmental interest. During oral arguments, a three-judge panel considered the city's argument that Reagan National Advertising of Austin LLC waived its ability on appeal to address whether an ordinance that allows businesses to digitize on-premises signs, but not elsewhere, survives intermediate scrutiny, which requires that a regulation support a substantial or important government interest. Reagan argued that the ordinance failed to show evidence that...

