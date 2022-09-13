Texas A&M Accused Of Hiring Bias Against White, Asian Men

By Patrick Hoff (September 13, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Texas A&M University is facing a proposed class action alleging that a program aimed at attracting faculty members from underrepresented minority groups illegally discriminates against white and Asian men, part of a pattern of federal civil rights law violations at universities across the country. Richard Lowery, an associate professor of finance, in his Saturday complaint said he is "able and ready" to apply for a faculty position at Texas A&M, but the "racial preferences" established by the school prevent him from competing with other applicants on equal footing. He added that the Texas A&M University System, "along with nearly every university...

