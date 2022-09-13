LA County Inks Massive Deal In Homelessness Crisis Suit

By Hailey Konnath (September 12, 2022, 11:23 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles County announced on Monday that it would be funneling $236 million into outreach and support for its homeless residents, part of what the county called a "landmark settlement" intended to resolve litigation over its handling of the homelessness crisis. According to the county, the funding will go toward street outreach teams, medical and mental health care, and substance use disorder services plus adding 300 additional beds. Under the proposed deal with plaintiff LA Alliance for Human Rights, the county will work with the city of Los Angeles to create more housing, prioritize housing certain individuals and provide needed services,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS