Real Estate Rumors: Louis Vuitton, Cove, Cohen & Steers

By Andrew McIntyre (September 13, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Louis Vuitton plans to bring a traveling exhibition to a New York Madison Avenue art space nearly three years after Barneys closed its store there, The Real Deal reported Monday. The retailer will set up its "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" exhibit later this year at the former Barneys New York flagship store at 660 Madison Ave., according to the report. Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. owns the building, The Real Deal reported. Cove Communities is in discussions to buy Blair Group, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. According to the report, the transaction between Cove — which owns mobile-home...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS