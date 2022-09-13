Lifeboat Fund Braces For Tough Winter For Pension Plans

By Martin Croucher (September 13, 2022, 3:15 PM BST) -- The safety net for pension schemes in Britain said on Tuesday that it has sufficient financial backing to be able to weather an anticipated period of economic uncertainty, as funding for retirement plans has improved by £59.5 billion ($68.6 billion) over the last month. The Pension Protection Fund said that it has the resources to continue to be able to step in on behalf of British retirees even if economic factors reversed a recent improvement in funding for workplace plans. The fund is responsible for rescuing workplace retirement savings if the scheme's sponsoring employer goes bust. The U.K. is suffering soaring...

