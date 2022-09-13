Gorton's Frozen Fish Labeling Suit Nears Settlement

By Elliot Weld (September 13, 2022, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Seafood maker Gorton's Inc. said Monday it is close to settling a proposed class action alleging it falsely labels its tilapia as "sustainably sourced." In a joint stipulation requesting Judge Patti B. Saris to waive the Wednesday deadline for a settlement agreement, the two sides wrote they have been "engaged in settlement discussions and are in the process of executing a finalized settlement agreement." Details of the possible agreement were not disclosed, and counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The suit was filed in April by New York resident Jeffrey Alan Spindel and California resident...

