1st Circ. Doubts Hasbro's $1.9M Fee Bid In Game Of Life Suit

By Chris Villani (September 13, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit did not appear receptive to claims by toymaker Hasbro that the heirs of a toy developer who brought an unsuccessful suit for royalty fees tied to the Game of Life board game now owe the company $1.9 million in attorney fees. The court heard oral arguments Tuesday on a pair of fee bids totaling more than $3 million, according to the briefs — one brought by Hasbro and the other by the heirs of another developer of the game, Reuben Klamer. Hasbro and Klamer's estate were successful in defending the copyright suit, but the same panel that upheld...

