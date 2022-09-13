Fishery Monitor Cost Similar To Nets, 1st Circ. Says

By Chris Villani (September 13, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday appeared receptive to a rule requiring fishermen to pay for a new federal monitoring program to ensure compliance with federal fishing standards, likening it to covering the cost of their own nets. During oral arguments, a three-judge panel weighed a challenge to U.S. Department of Commerce regulations brought by Seafreeze Fleet LLC and two subsidiaries that claim the regulation is illegal and costing them money. Circuit Judge William J. Kayatta pointed out that Congress has blessed other types of regulations for fishermen, without always specifying who should pick up the tab. "They can require nets. It...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS