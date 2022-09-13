401(k) Co. Can't Ax Nonbinding Crypto Warning, DOL Says

By Grace Elletson (September 13, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor urged a Washington, D.C., federal judge to toss a retirement plan provider's lawsuit challenging its warnings about the volatility of 401(k) crypto plans, arguing that the release can't be rescinded for shirking rulemaking procedures because it's not a formal law. ForUsAll Inc. failed to show that the guidance has any binding effect that would require a formal notice-and-comment period it claims was illegally cast aside, the DOL said in its Monday motion to dismiss, and the company lacks standing because it hasn't shown how the guidance damaged the company. "Nowhere does the release prohibit the offering...

