Cadwalader Hires 2 White Collar Partners From Paul Hastings

By Marco Poggio (September 13, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP has hired the former leader of Paul Hastings LLP's white collar practice in New York and another seasoned partner, the firm said in a statement Tuesday. During their 15-year tenure at the BigLaw firm, Kenneth M. Breen and Phara A. Guberman have worked together on numerous high-profile white collar defenses. They have joined Cadwalader's expanding white collar and litigation groups in New York, the firm said in a statement. Breen led Paul Hastings' white collar group in the Big Apple after serving for 10 years as chair of the firm's global investigations and white collar defense...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS