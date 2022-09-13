O'Melveny Adds Media & Technology Co-Chair In NY

By Tracey Read (September 13, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has hired one of the nation's leading experts in making media, technology, advertising, entertainment, consumer retail and financial services deals as a corporate partner and co-chair of its media and technology group in New York, the firm announced Tuesday. Matthew Syrkin specializes in delivering business and strategic counsel across a wide variety of technology and commercial transactions. His accomplishments include representing SkyShowtime, a new streaming service launching Sept. 20 in Europe that is a joint venture of Comcast Corp. and Paramount Global, the firm said. He joined the firm last week from Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP,...

