Puerto Rican Baseball League Says Ex-Owner's Suit Is Invalid

By Elaine Briseño (September 13, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's top professional baseball league has asked a federal judge to toss a lawsuit alleging violations of antitrust and competition laws in relation to the boycotting of one of its teams and subsequent ousting of the team's owner, saying plaintiffs have no basis for a lawsuit. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de Puerto Rico Inc. said in a motion to dismiss filed Monday in Puerto Rico district court that the plaintiffs, who include the Cangrejeros de Santurce team and its owner, Thomas Axon, have no grounds to file the suit because a local court dismissed a previous suit that alleged Axon's suspension was...

