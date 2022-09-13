Paper Wants Unions To Pay Fees In Dropped Health Costs Suit

By Emily Brill (September 13, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wants four unions to pay the fees it incurred fighting now-withdrawn litigation over health care costs, telling a Pennsylvania federal judge that the unions' lawsuit was an attempt to "trick the court" into legitimizing a theory that would support their unfair labor practice charges against the newspaper. In a bid for sanctions filed Monday, the Post-Gazette said the unions used the court to seek approval for their argument that the newspaper needed to keep covering workers' annual health insurance increases after the collective bargaining agreements expired that required it to do so. The unions' goal was to "create...

