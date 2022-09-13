Twitter Deputy GC Joins AI Company Dataiku As Legal Chief

By Adrian Cruz (September 13, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence company Dataiku SAS has hired Twitter deputy general counsel Daniel Brennan as its new chief legal officer, following over a decade at the social media giant, the company said Tuesday. Brennan said in a statement that he was attracted to Dataiku because of both his interest in software and artificial intelligence technology and the company's culture, which he said mirrors his own values. "I have long been fascinated with the power of software, and nowhere is that power more profound than in the fields of AI and machine learning," Brennan said. "This groundbreaking AI technology, along with the company's...

