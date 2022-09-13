Black Ex-Aide Ends Race Bias Suit Against Trump Lawyer

By Abby Wargo (September 13, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Black former legal assistant and a lawyer who represents former President Donald Trump agreed to wrap up the ex-aide's lawsuit accusing the attorney of using the N-word while singing along to sexually explicit music and referring to New York's attorney general with racist and sexist slurs. Na'Syia Drayton filed a joint stipulation of dismissal in her suit against attorneys Alina Habba, Michael T. Madaio and their law firm Habba Madaio & Associates on Monday, saying the parties agreed on Sept. 6 to fully resolve the case. Details about the proposed resolution were unavailable. Drayton sued Habba, who is representing Trump in...

