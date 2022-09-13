Ex-Debevoise, NYDFS Atty Joins Voya As Legal Chief

By Michele Gorman (September 13, 2022, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Voya's next chief legal officer is a lawyer who worked for more than two decades in BigLaw at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and who most recently was in-house at the New York State Department of Financial Services, according to a Monday announcement. My Chi To, who previously was executive deputy superintendent of insurance at NYDFS, is now executive vice president and chief legal officer at Voya Financial Inc. She replaces Larry Port, who retired earlier this year, a spokesperson for the New York City-based wealth and investment company said. A law graduate from the University of Ottawa, To has spent the...

