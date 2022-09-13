Iranian Diversity Visa Applicants Fear Missing Chance At US

By Danielle Ferguson (September 13, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Chapters of a national Muslim civil liberties group are asking a California federal court to immediately force the U.S. Department of State to process Iranian diversity visa applications before the end of the fiscal year, saying applicants are a week away from missing out on a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to immigrate to the U.S. because of a government failure. Monday's request for a temporary restraining order also asks the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California to reserve the visa applications for consideration if the State Department fails to issue the visas before their expiration at the end of the...

