PTAB Wipes One Patent, Trims Another In SEP Fight

By Britain Eakin (September 13, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated one patent deemed essential to the 3G and 4G LTE wireless standards while trimming five of 10 claims from a related patent in a split decision in dual challenges brought by TCT Mobile and other tech companies. In one of a pair of decisions issued Monday, the board held that all nine challenged claims in European patent-licensing company 3G Licensing SA's U.S. Patent No. 7,551,625 are invalid as anticipated and obvious. In the other decision, which drew a dissent, the board found that just half of the challenged claims in European patent-licensing company Sisvel...

