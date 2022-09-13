Tulane, Insurer Gear Up For Trial In COVID-19 Coverage Row

By Elizabeth Daley (September 13, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Tulane University and its insurer traded barbs in Louisiana federal court Tuesday, weeks before a scheduled jury trial to determine whether the school is owed coverage for any of the $33.7 million it spent combating COVID-19, which the insurer claims is not a covered "pollution condition." The New Orleans institution argued in a motion for partial summary judgment submitted Tuesday that Illinois Union Insurance Co. should not be allowed to escape the $10 million case against it using exclusionary language in a contract endorsement the university said it didn't see until 13 months after paying its premium. Tulane University is arguing in Louisiana federal court that...

