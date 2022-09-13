Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tulane, Insurer Gear Up For Trial In COVID-19 Coverage Row

By Elizabeth Daley (September 13, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Tulane University and its insurer traded barbs in Louisiana federal court Tuesday, weeks before a scheduled jury trial to determine whether the school is owed coverage for any of the $33.7 million it spent combating COVID-19, which the insurer claims is not a covered "pollution condition."

The New Orleans institution argued in a motion for partial summary judgment submitted Tuesday that Illinois Union Insurance Co. should not be allowed to escape the $10 million case against it using exclusionary language in a contract endorsement the university said it didn't see until 13 months after paying its premium.

Tulane University is arguing in Louisiana federal court that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!