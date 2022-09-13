11th Circ. Says Private Dispute Doesn't Support Asylum Bid

By David Minsky (September 13, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday denied a petition from a Honduran man seeking asylum over claims that narcotics traffickers targeted his family, saying the dispute with the traffickers stemmed from a private "vendetta," making him ineligible for asylum to avoid persecution. In the per curiam opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel denied Jose Alvarado-Guifarro's petition seeking review of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision upholding the denial of his asylum application because he failed to show that he is a refugee and that he'd be persecuted due to "race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion" if he...

