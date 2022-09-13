Texas Court Skeptical LG Chem Can Avoid Battery Suit

By Lauren Castle (September 13, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court panel questioned Tuesday whether LG Chem Ltd., an affiliate of LG Corp., can avoid litigation in Texas court over the explosion of a lithium-ion battery used with an e-cigarette in a man's pocket since it did not sell the product directly to consumers. Fifth Court of Appeals Justice Erin A. Nowell asked LG Chem how it could be surprised it is being sued in Texas. The panel repeatedly stated during the oral argument that LG Chem already serves a market in Texas by selling its 18650 lithium-ion batteries to companies that use them in products like laptops...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS