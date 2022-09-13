Shutts & Bowen Adds Longtime Pennington Litigator

By Madison Arnold (September 13, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Shutts & Bowen LLP added a longtime Pennington PA shareholder to its Tampa office in the business litigation practice group, the firm announced Tuesday. Susan K. Spurgeon joined the firm after 20 years with Pennington, according to her LinkedIn profile. Spurgeon practices real property litigation and environmental law. "Susan's extensive experience in complex commercial litigation, specifically with regard to real property, is a huge asset to the Tampa office and to our clients around the country," said R. Alan Higbee, managing partner of the Tampa office, in a statement. "We look forward to her leadership and unique insight as we continue...

