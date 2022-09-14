NY Cannabis Law Firm Feuerstein Kulick Expands Into Calif.

By James Mills (September 14, 2022, 10:26 AM EDT) -- Feuerstein Kulick LLP, a New York City-based boutique specializing in cannabis, announced Tuesday it is expanding into California by opening an Oakland office and bringing in all four of the lawyers involved in the Ringgenberg Law Firm, an Oakland-based cannabis boutique. ...

