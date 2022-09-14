Wealthy Honduran Family Countersues Quinn Emanuel

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 14, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Members of one of the wealthiest and most politically connected families in Honduras are countersuing Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, claiming the litigation firm's suit asking for $1.4 million in legal fees is a fraudulent "shakedown" to force them to pay fees they don't owe....

