DOJ Antitrust Head Eyes Merger Policy 'Disconnect'

By Bryan Koenig (September 13, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's top antitrust official on Tuesday teased important insights into a pending major overhaul of U.S. merger guidelines that, he said, need to bridge the gap between "artificial" economic analysis and the real-world experiences of people affected by transactions. Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general for antitrust, said during Georgetown University Law Center's annual antitrust enforcement symposium that DOJ Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission enforcement in recent decades "has fallen out of sync with the values reflected in the Clayton Act and the standards established by the courts for its application." To get it back in sync, the agencies...

