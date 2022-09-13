PNC, Ex-Workers Want 65K-Member ERISA Class Approved

By Emily Brill (September 13, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- PNC and three former workers who accused the company of flouting ERISA by letting employee retirement plan participants pay excessive record-keeping and administrative fees jointly asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday to certify the 65,000-member class action. The parties' bid for class certification follows the March defeat of a dismissal motion filed in September 2021 by PNC. U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand said the ex-workers supported their allegations that PNC wasn't keeping as close an eye on its retirement plan managers as required by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. However, Judge Wiegand did toss a claim that PNC had breached...

