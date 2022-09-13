Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PNC, Ex-Workers Want 65K-Member ERISA Class Approved

By Emily Brill (September 13, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- PNC and three former workers who accused the company of flouting ERISA by letting employee retirement plan participants pay excessive record-keeping and administrative fees jointly asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday to certify the 65,000-member class action.

The parties' bid for class certification follows the March defeat of a dismissal motion filed in September 2021 by PNC. U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand said the ex-workers supported their allegations that PNC wasn't keeping as close an eye on its retirement plan managers as required by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

However, Judge Wiegand did toss a claim that PNC had breached...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!